Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Unalaska fire crews extinguish Pyramid Valley tundra blaze with help of community volunteers

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published March 3, 2026 at 10:52 AM AKST
The department responded to the grass fire on the hillside above Westward Seafoods on Captains Bay Road midday Monday.
1 of 3  — STUART RASI 260302.jpg
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB
The fire, driven by wind gusts, was headed in a south-southwest direction, away from town.
2 of 3  — PYRAMID FIRE 260302.jpg
3 of 3  — WESTWARD FIRE 260302.jpg
The Unalaska Fire Department has contained a wind-driven tundra fire in Pyramid Valley.

Fire Chief Ben Knowles said crews had successfully knocked the fire down on Monday around 6:45 p.m.

He said firefighters directed the blaze into the “pathway of least destruction” using community assistance, including additional water trucks, personnel and unmanned aircraft systems.

“The support from our mutual aid partners, community organizations and local volunteers with off-road equipment was instrumental in achieving a successful outcome,” he said.

The department responded to the grass fire on the hillside above Westward Seafoods on Captains Bay Road midday Monday. The fire, driven by wind gusts, was headed in a south-southwest direction, away from town.

Knowles said no structures in the area were damaged as of Monday afternoon.

He said Monday night that personnel were monitoring the area for any remaining hot spots and conducting mop-up operations to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

Knowles said the cause and size of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.
