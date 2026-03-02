The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.
Crews respond to large grass fire above Unalaska’s Captains Bay Road
A large grass fire is spreading above Captains Bay Road in Unalaska.
According to Unalaska Chief of Police Kim Hankins, the roughly three-mile gravel road is closed to traffic while fire crews respond.
The City of Unalaska said in a Nixle alert Monday afternoon that the fire is spreading due to wind.
Hankins urges locals to avoid the area until it is safe.
This is a developing story.