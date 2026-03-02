© 2026 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Crews respond to large grass fire above Unalaska’s Captains Bay Road

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published March 2, 2026 at 2:32 PM AKST
Contributor
Police Chief Kim Hankins urges locals to avoid the area until it is safe.

A large grass fire is spreading above Captains Bay Road in Unalaska.

According to Unalaska Chief of Police Kim Hankins, the roughly three-mile gravel road is closed to traffic while fire crews respond.

The City of Unalaska said in a Nixle alert Monday afternoon that the fire is spreading due to wind.

Hankins urges locals to avoid the area until it is safe.

This is a developing story.
Tags
Regional City of Unalaska Fire DepartmentDEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETYCAPTAINS BAY ROAD
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
Related Content