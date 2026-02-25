© 2026 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Summer Bay Road ‘not safe for travel,’ no reopening date set

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published February 25, 2026 at 11:50 AM AKST
Public Works staff survey damage along Unalaska's Summer Bay Road after a December storm washed out sections of the road's shoulder.
1 of 2  — summer bay road damage public works
Public Works staff survey damage along Unalaska's Summer Bay Road after a December storm washed out sections of the road's shoulder.
Photo courtesy of Brian Thacker
Storm damage to a bridge abutment along Unalaska's Summer Bay Road.
2 of 2  — summer bay road bridge damage
Storm damage to a bridge abutment along Unalaska's Summer Bay Road.
Photo courtesy of Brian Thacker
Storm damage along Unalaska's Summer Bay Road after a storm washed out sections of the road's shoulder in late December 2025.
Photo courtesy of Brian Thacker
Storm damage along Unalaska's Summer Bay Road after a storm washed out another section of the road's shoulder in late December 2025.

Several sections of Unalaska's Summer Bay Road beyond the landfill remain closed to vehicles after significant storm damage in late December 2025.

Brian Thacker, director of the City of Unalaska Department of Public Works, said the storm washed away road shoulders, undercut portions of the roadway and damaged a bridge abutment just before Overland Drive, making it not safe for travel.

The city is working with the Ounalashka Corporation and the State of Alaska to pursue state disaster funding. Thacker said there is no timeline yet for securing that funding or reopening the road.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
