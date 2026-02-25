Summer Bay Road ‘not safe for travel,’ no reopening date set

Photo courtesy of Brian Thacker Storm damage along Unalaska's Summer Bay Road after a storm washed out another section of the road's shoulder in late December 2025.

Several sections of Unalaska's Summer Bay Road beyond the landfill remain closed to vehicles after significant storm damage in late December 2025.

Brian Thacker, director of the City of Unalaska Department of Public Works, said the storm washed away road shoulders, undercut portions of the roadway and damaged a bridge abutment just before Overland Drive, making it not safe for travel.

The city is working with the Ounalashka Corporation and the State of Alaska to pursue state disaster funding. Thacker said there is no timeline yet for securing that funding or reopening the road.