Island Interviews

Unalaska animal control officer discusses city leash law and dog registration requirements

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published February 6, 2026 at 2:38 PM AKST
Over the past several months, Unalaska dog owners have been adjusting to new pet control laws, including new leash zones and registration requirements that went into effect in September.

According to Animal Control Officer Sean Peters, the community has stepped up and is adapting well to the changes.

The City Council updated the local animal control ordinance, requiring dogs to be on leash in mapped zones throughout town and eliminating voice command as an alternative. Since implementing the new ordinance, dog-related complaints have dropped significantly, though Peters said it’s unclear if the leash law is directly responsible.

For this episode of Island Interviews, KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi spoke with Peters about the new city leash law, dog registration requirements and how Unalaska residents can get tags for their dogs.

