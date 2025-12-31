© 2026 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
GCI customers in Unalaska continue to experience internet and mobile service interruptions, including impacts to wireless voice and 911 calling. A damaged section of underwater fiber will require a specialized vessel to repair the fiber. GCI crews are working to restore some services over alternate technologies until repairs are complete.
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Unalaska Fire Department drowns New Year’s Eve hillside blaze

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published December 31, 2025 at 10:56 PM AKST
Contributor
The fire was extinguished and crews were completing “mop-up” operations around 10:15 p.m.

The Unalaska Fire Department responded to a reported fire near the island’s S-Curves late Wednesday night.

According to Fire Chief Ben Knowles, the fire was extinguished, and crews were completing “mop-up” operations around 10:15 p.m.

“The fire was wind-driven and progressing upslope toward the crest,” Knowles said in a text message to KUCB. “Firefighters were able to access the area, connect multiple hose lines, and contain the fire at the crest.”

He said they anticipate clearing the scene shortly.

Knowles said the cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Wednesday was a busy evening for the department. Shortly before the hillside caught fire, crews helped monitor the island’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display east of the blaze, over Iliuliuk Bay.

The Unalaska Department of Public Safety said in a Nixle Alert Wednesday night that Airport Beach Rd is closed due to the fire. The city has asked drivers to use the road through UniSea Seafoods until further notice.
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
