Unalaska Fire Department drowns New Year’s Eve hillside blaze

The Unalaska Fire Department responded to a reported fire near the island’s S-Curves late Wednesday night.

According to Fire Chief Ben Knowles, the fire was extinguished, and crews were completing “mop-up” operations around 10:15 p.m.

“The fire was wind-driven and progressing upslope toward the crest,” Knowles said in a text message to KUCB. “Firefighters were able to access the area, connect multiple hose lines, and contain the fire at the crest.”

He said they anticipate clearing the scene shortly.

Knowles said the cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Wednesday was a busy evening for the department. Shortly before the hillside caught fire, crews helped monitor the island’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display east of the blaze, over Iliuliuk Bay.

The Unalaska Department of Public Safety said in a Nixle Alert Wednesday night that Airport Beach Rd is closed due to the fire. The city has asked drivers to use the road through UniSea Seafoods until further notice.