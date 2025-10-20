No serious injuries in Unalaska house fire thanks to community members’ vigilance

The Unalaska Fire Department knocked down a residential fire early Saturday morning.

According to officials, the department responded to a reported structure fire around 3 a.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the attached garage of a residence.

Community members passing by alerted the occupants of the home. Everyone, including pets, evacuated safely before the fire department arrived. One person was treated and released for minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. But officials said in a statement that there is no indication of malicious or suspicious activity.

“Firefighters initiated an offensive fire attack, deploying hose lines and quickly knocking down the bulk of the fire,” the statement reads. “Their swift response prevented the fire from spreading to the main portion of the home, which sustained only minor smoke damage.”

Fire Chief Ben Knowles said this incident shows the importance of early detection and community awareness in preventing tragedy. He said his team is deeply grateful to the community members who stopped to alert the occupants.

Department officials said it’s important to make sure your smoke alarms are working and to have a plan set in case of an emergency. The Unalaska Fire Department offers free smoke alarm placement guidance, home fire escape planning assistance and general home safety assessments.