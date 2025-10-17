City of Unalaska promotes longtime ports employee to lead department, fights litigation from former director

The City of Unalaska promoted Scott Brown to lead the Ports and Harbors Department at the beginning of October, after the previous director was fired after more than a decade in the role.

Brown has worked for the city for over three decades and stepped into the deputy director position in July when the city fired former Ports Director Peggy McLaughlin .

McLaughlin filed suit against the city and City Manager Bil Homka for wrongful termination in August after Homka terminated her employment without cause. She had led the department for 13 years.

The firm representing McLaughlin said it has recently started the discovery process in the case.

The city has hired William Earnhart, an attorney based out of Anchorage and Washington, D.C., to represent them. Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews is overseeing the case.

Brown will now take over for McLaughlin and manage daily operations of the Ports and Harbors Department. He has served in every position in the department during his tenure, Homka said.

The city interviewed two other candidates for the position. Brown stood out for his knowledge of the department and experience in Unalaska and the Port of Seattle, according to Homka.