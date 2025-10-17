© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

City of Unalaska promotes longtime ports employee to lead department, fights litigation from former director

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published October 17, 2025 at 11:37 AM AKDT
Courtesy of the City of Unalaska
The city interviewed two other candidates for the position, but Scott Brown stood out for his knowledge of the department and experience in Unalaska and the Port of Seattle, according to City Manager Bil Homka.

The City of Unalaska promoted Scott Brown to lead the Ports and Harbors Department at the beginning of October, after the previous director was fired after more than a decade in the role.

Brown has worked for the city for over three decades and stepped into the deputy director position in July when the city fired former Ports Director Peggy McLaughlin.

McLaughlin filed suit against the city and City Manager Bil Homka for wrongful termination in August after Homka terminated her employment without cause. She had led the department for 13 years.

The firm representing McLaughlin said it has recently started the discovery process in the case.

The city has hired William Earnhart, an attorney based out of Anchorage and Washington, D.C., to represent them. Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews is overseeing the case.

Brown will now take over for McLaughlin and manage daily operations of the Ports and Harbors Department. He has served in every position in the department during his tenure, Homka said.

The city interviewed two other candidates for the position. Brown stood out for his knowledge of the department and experience in Unalaska and the Port of Seattle, according to Homka.
Tags
Government City of UnalaskaUnalaska Department of Ports and HarborsPORTS AND HARBORS
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
Related Content