Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Unalaska airport reopens after storm damages runway

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published December 31, 2025 at 10:23 AM AKST
The airport remained closed Monday for runway repairs.
Kanesia McGlashan-Price
/
KUCB
The airport remained closed Monday for runway repairs.

Unalaska’s Tom Madsen Airport reopened Tuesday morning after high winds and large waves damaged the runway over the weekend. The storm displaced lighting systems and caused erosion, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

Flights were canceled Friday through Sunday, and the airport remained closed Monday for runway repairs.

Sonny Mauricio, a spokesman for the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, said wave action undercut a small section of asphalt at the outer edge of the runway’s shoulder, creating visible cracking. He said the damage stayed confined to the shoulder and did not extend to the primary runway surface.

Local crews repaired the runway Monday by reestablishing grade in the affected areas, removing debris deposited by waves and reinstalling runway lighting. Mauricio said past storm surges have typically left debris or surface contamination, but this is the first time crews have seen waves displace lighting systems or undercut the runway edge.

Mauricio said an inspection team will assess conditions and develop a permanent solution. He said additional severe storms could worsen the damage, so airport staff will continue monitoring the runway shoulder.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
