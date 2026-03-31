Unalaska gets state disaster declaration after winter storm damages roads, coastline

A December storm that damaged Unalaska’s coastline and roads could cost more than $20 million to repair, and the state has agreed to help fund it.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy approved the declaration of disaster emergency on March 12. The city formally requested aid on Feb. 25 and submitted preliminary damage assessments for Summer Bay Road, Airport Beach Road and Captains Bay Road.

The four-day storm hit Unalaska on Dec. 26-29, bringing 100 mph gusts, elevated tides and a storm surge that swept the coastline. It damaged the airport’s runway and closed off Summer Bay Road for vehicles.

Brian Thacker, director of the City of Unalaska Department of Public Works, said reopening Summer Bay Road is a top priority for the city. No reopening date has been set, but Thacker said the city is working on temporary solutions, including a controlled one-lane opening with appropriate signage and a temporary traffic signal system for alternating one-way traffic.

Thacker said the city is committed to restoring access to Summer Bay Road as quickly as possible, while also ensuring repairs are done safely and effectively.

Alaska’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will fund repairs through its Public Assistance program. Thacker said the scope of work and timeline on permanent fixes depend on that process.

Strong storms are a common occurrence in Unalaska. Thacker said the city is also working with the Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska and the Ounalashka Corporation to best prepare for future events.