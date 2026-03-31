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Unalaska gets state disaster declaration after winter storm damages roads, coastline

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published March 31, 2026 at 1:49 PM AKDT
Photo courtesy of Ellis Berry
Storm damage along Unalaska's Summer Bay Road from a storm in late December 2025.

A December storm that damaged Unalaska’s coastline and roads could cost more than $20 million to repair, and the state has agreed to help fund it.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy approved the declaration of disaster emergency on March 12. The city formally requested aid on Feb. 25 and submitted preliminary damage assessments for Summer Bay Road, Airport Beach Road and Captains Bay Road.

The four-day storm hit Unalaska on Dec. 26-29, bringing 100 mph gusts, elevated tides and a storm surge that swept the coastline. It damaged the airport’s runway and closed off Summer Bay Road for vehicles.

Brian Thacker, director of the City of Unalaska Department of Public Works, said reopening Summer Bay Road is a top priority for the city. No reopening date has been set, but Thacker said the city is working on temporary solutions, including a controlled one-lane opening with appropriate signage and a temporary traffic signal system for alternating one-way traffic.

Thacker said the city is committed to restoring access to Summer Bay Road as quickly as possible, while also ensuring repairs are done safely and effectively.

Alaska’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will fund repairs through its Public Assistance program. Thacker said the scope of work and timeline on permanent fixes depend on that process.

Strong storms are a common occurrence in Unalaska. Thacker said the city is also working with the Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska and the Ounalashka Corporation to best prepare for future events.
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Government PUBLIC WORKSUnalaska Department of Public WorksDepartment of Public WorksCity of UnalaskaOunalashka CorporationThe Qawalangin Tribe of UnalaskaQAWALANGIN TRIBEQawalangin Tribe of UnalaskaState of AlaskaRoadsSUMMER BAY
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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