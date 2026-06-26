House Speaker Bryce Edgmon on his state Senate run and recent legislative session

Speaker of the House Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, was in Unalaska for the island’s first gubernatorial forum on June 24, and he stopped by the KUCB station during his visit.

Edgmon has represented Unalaska in the Alaska state House for 20 years. Now, he’s running for the state Senate, hoping to fill the seat being left open by retiring Sen. Lyman Hoffman, D-Bethel.

For this episode of “Island Interviews,” KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with Edgmon to talk about his run for the state Senate and how the most recent legislative session went.

Edgmon also discussed the Alaska LNG project, the subject of a closely watched tax break bill in front of the Legislature this year. It’s a gas line project that Edgmon said could cost $55 billion or more, and one that’s been pursued since the 1970s. He said it’s closer than ever to happening. And as House speaker, he's helping steer the bill toward a compromise.

Edgmon added that if the bill passes and the project is completed, communities like Unalaska could eventually see some relief on energy costs, though not right away.