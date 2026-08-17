Newhalen school secretary campaigns for state House seat covering Unalaska

Newhalen School secretary and small business owner Evelynn Trefon is running as a Democratic candidate to represent House District 37, which includes the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands.

She requested to do an interview with KUCB as part of her campaign, saying she can’t travel to all 72 communities in the district. She wants listeners to know she takes the race seriously and would be working for the whole region, including Unalaska.

Trefon spoke with KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi over Zoom. She discussed her background and two topics important to Unalaskans: education and transportation.

The statewide primary election is Aug. 18 and the general election will take place on Nov. 3.