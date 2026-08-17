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Newhalen school secretary campaigns for state House seat covering Unalaska

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published August 17, 2026 at 2:23 PM AKDT
Evelynn Trefon is a Democratic candidate for Alaska House District 37. The primary election is Aug. 18.
Photo courtesy of Evelynn Trefon
Evelynn Trefon is a Democratic candidate for Alaska House District 37. The primary election is Aug. 18.

Newhalen School secretary and small business owner Evelynn Trefon is running as a Democratic candidate to represent House District 37, which includes the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands.

She requested to do an interview with KUCB as part of her campaign, saying she can’t travel to all 72 communities in the district. She wants listeners to know she takes the race seriously and would be working for the whole region, including Unalaska.

Trefon spoke with KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi over Zoom. She discussed her background and two topics important to Unalaskans: education and transportation.

The statewide primary election is Aug. 18 and the general election will take place on Nov. 3.

If you’re a candidate running for state or federal office in a district that includes the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands, and you’d like to do an interview, email us at news@kucb.org.
Tags
Government ELECTIONHOUSE DISTRICT 37
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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