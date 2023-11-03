© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Volcanic ash clouds disrupt medical air travel in Aleutians

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published November 3, 2023 at 9:02 PM AKDT
Weather also plays a big role on when airplanes can fly in or out of Unalaska's airport.
Theo Greenly
/
KUCB
Iliuliuk Family and Health Services was waiting on a medevac from the U.S. Coast Guard when the airspace was shut down due to ash clouds from Mount Shishaldin in the Aleutians and Klyuchevskoy Volcano in Russia. Inclement weather also contributed to flight cancellations at Unalaska's Tom Madsen Airport.

Ash clouds from two volcanoes have disrupted air travel in the Aleutians, including Unalaska, preventing some patients from reaching medical care in Anchorage.

Dr. Murray Buttner is the medical director for Unalaska’s Iliuliuk Family and Health Services. He said there are several patients on the island unable to reach Anchorage for acute medical treatment.

“There's an individual who burned both of their hands. There's a woman who’s starting to have signs that she might be going into labor. There's a child that needs to be admitted to a hospital,” he said. “Yesterday, we had someone who had some internal bleeding and really needed to get to [Anchorage].”

The health center is Unalaska’s primary health care provider and offers lots of medical and emergency services, but lacks some of the resources of a full hospital, such as birthing units or access to large amounts of donor blood.

Buttner said the clinic was waiting on a medevac from the U.S. Coast Guard when the airspace was shut down due to ash clouds from Mount Shishaldin in the Aleutians and Klyuchevskoy Volcano in Russia.

“They were going to take two of our patients, the one with the bleed and one of the others,” he said. “But then when we got the patients out to the airport, the Coast Guard [made] an update on the two volcanoes. They were unable to take them.”

While hospital care in Anchorage is the first choice for patients requiring acute treatment, Buttner said the local clinic is able to adapt to certain emergency situations.

“LifeMed does have blood here, two units of blood,” Buttner said. “They helped us through the whole process and gave the patient the blood, which he really needed. That individual is doing much, much better this morning, and we are just waiting to see how we can get him up to Anchorage.”

The Anchorage Volcanic Ash Advisory Center said the two clouds were dissipating, but more ashfall from Klyuchevskoy is making its way over the region.

As of Friday evening, all patients were stabilized and waiting for air travel to resume.
Tags
Health Iliuliuk Family and Health ServicesIFHSshishaldin volcanoSHISHALDINMount Shishaldinvolcano
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content
Load More