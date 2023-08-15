© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Shishaldin Volcano ash cloud disrupts air travel to the Aleutians

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published August 15, 2023 at 12:34 PM AKDT
Shishaldin Volcano produced elevated plumes of ash during an explosive eruption on August 4. The photo was taken from an aircraft flying at 31,000 ft.
Alaska Volcano Observatory
Shishaldin Volcano produced an ash plume and lava down its flanks early morning August 8.
Shishaldin Volcano produced an ash plume and lava down its flanks early morning August 8.
Alaska Volcano Observatory
Shishaldin Volcano produced an ash plume and lava down its flanks early morning August 8.

A large ash eruption from Shishaldin Volcano disrupted air travel to the Aleutians Tuesday morning. But airline representatives said flights have since been able to transit around the ash cloud.

The plume caused a 30-minute delay for a Grant Aviation flight from Anchorage to Unalaska, but no other interruptions were reported. The 36,000-foot cloud is moving northeast into the Bering Sea toward Western Interior Alaska, according to the National Weather Service.

Shishaldin — located on Unimak in the eastern Aleutians — is one of the most active volcanoes in the island chain.

Chris Waythomas, a geologist for the Alaska Volcano Observatory, said this is the seventh elevated eruptive event since the eruption began on July 12. Waythomas said experts don't know how long the eruption will last. Previous eruptions at Shishaldin have gone on for months.

You can report ashfall and stay up to date on volcanic activity on the Alaska Volcano Observatory’s website.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
