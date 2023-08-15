Shishaldin Volcano ash cloud disrupts air travel to the Aleutians

Ty Sundholmn / Alaska Volcano Observatory Shishaldin Volcano produced an ash plume and lava down its flanks early morning August 8.

A large ash eruption from Shishaldin Volcano disrupted air travel to the Aleutians Tuesday morning. But airline representatives said flights have since been able to transit around the ash cloud.

The plume caused a 30-minute delay for a Grant Aviation flight from Anchorage to Unalaska, but no other interruptions were reported. The 36,000-foot cloud is moving northeast into the Bering Sea toward Western Interior Alaska , according to the National Weather Service.

Shishaldin — located on Unimak in the eastern Aleutians — is one of the most active volcanoes in the island chain.

Chris Waythomas, a geologist for the Alaska Volcano Observatory, said this is the seventh elevated eruptive event since the eruption began on July 12 . Waythomas said experts don't know how long the eruption will last. Previous eruptions at Shishaldin have gone on for months.