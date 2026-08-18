What Unalaska voters will see on Tuesday’s primary ballot

Alaska’s primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 18. This year, Unalaskans will vote for one candidate each in the races for Governor, U.S. House, U.S. Senate, state House District 37 and state Senate District S. The top four candidates in each race will move on to the general election on Nov. 3.

Voters will also decide on Ballot Measure 1 . If passed, it would change how much money people and groups can give to state and local political campaigns. The measure would cap an individual’s donation to a candidate at $2,000 per election cycle and increase political groups’ contributions to a candidate's campaign to $4,000 per cycle. This ballot measure won’t show up again in the general election.

Unalaskans can vote in person on Election Day at the Unalaska City Hall, 43 Raven Way. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For any assistance voting, call the Unalaska City Clerk’s office at (907) 581-1251.

For information on mail and transmission voting in Unalaska, go to the city’s website .