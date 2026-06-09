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“We do it all”: Unalaska Fire Chief Eddie Athey returns to the job

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published June 9, 2026 at 1:38 PM AKDT
Sandra Athey
/
City of Unalaska
Athey worked for the city from 1998 to 2006 and led the island’s fire department for the last two years of his previous tenure with the city.

The Unalaska Fire Department has a familiar face leading it again. Edward “Eddie” Athey took over as fire chief on March 25, returning to the same job he held on the island 20 years ago.

Athey worked for Unalaska from 1998 to 2006. Since then, he’s served as fire chief in Seward and most recently worked with the Anchorage Fire Department. He came back to the Unalaska job after former Fire Chief Ben Knowles resigned earlier this year to lead the Matanuska-Susitna Borough Fire Department.

KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with Athey to talk about what makes firefighting in Unalaska unique, the range of calls his crew answers and why he came back to the island.
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Government City of Unalaska Fire DepartmentCity of Unalaska
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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