“We do it all”: Unalaska Fire Chief Eddie Athey returns to the job

The Unalaska Fire Department has a familiar face leading it again. Edward “Eddie” Athey took over as fire chief on March 25, returning to the same job he held on the island 20 years ago.

Athey worked for Unalaska from 1998 to 2006 . Since then, he’s served as fire chief in Seward and most recently worked with the Anchorage Fire Department. He came back to the Unalaska job after former Fire Chief Ben Knowles resigned earlier this year to lead the Matanuska-Susitna Borough Fire Department.

KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with Athey to talk about what makes firefighting in Unalaska unique, the range of calls his crew answers and why he came back to the island.