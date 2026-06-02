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Unalaska Police seek information on unidentified male found dead on local beach

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published June 2, 2026 at 3:23 PM AKDT
Berett Wilber
/
KUCB
The Unalaska Police Department is coordinating an investigation into the circumstances.

The Unalaska Police Department is investigating the death of an unidentified adult male.

On Tuesday, around 8:00 a.m., local law enforcement and fire department staff responded to an emergency report of a bystander providing CPR on a man on a beach across from the Dutch Harbor Post Office, according to Unalaska Fire Chief Eddie Athey.

Emergency responders arrived to find the bystander providing CPR on the unidentified individual. They were unable to resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m.

Athey said an Alaska State Trooper was present during the response, but the Unalaska Police Department is coordinating an investigation into the circumstances.

Athey has asked anyone with information to contact the local police at 907-581-1233.
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Regional Unalaska Department of Public SafetyCity of Unalaska Fire Departmentdutch harborALASKA STATE TROOPERS
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
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