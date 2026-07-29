Unalaska will soon have a new city manager

On Tuesday, the Unalaska City Council voted unanimously to appoint Bart Hinkle to be the city's new manager.

He will take over from interim City Manager Marjie Veeder, who was the third interim manager this year.

Hinkle comes to Unalaska from Valdez , where he served as the chief of police until his retirement last year. He started his career with the department in 1999 and also acted as Valdez’s interim city manager.

Hinkle will start by Nov. 16. His term expires in November of 2029.