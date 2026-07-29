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Unalaska will soon have a new city manager

KUCB | By Katie Reuther
Published July 29, 2026 at 12:19 PM AKDT
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
Unalaska will welcome a new city manager this year.

On Tuesday, the Unalaska City Council voted unanimously to appoint Bart Hinkle to be the city's new manager.

He will take over from interim City Manager Marjie Veeder, who was the third interim manager this year.

Hinkle comes to Unalaska from Valdez, where he served as the chief of police until his retirement last year. He started his career with the department in 1999 and also acted as Valdez’s interim city manager.

Hinkle will start by Nov. 16. His term expires in November of 2029.
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Government unalaska city councilcity managerCity of Unalaska
Katie Reuther
Katie Reuther provides regional coverage across the Aleutian chain as KUCB’s current Report for America corps member.
See stories by Katie Reuther
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