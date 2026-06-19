Unalaska interim city manager turns down permanent position, heads to Ketchikan instead

The Unalaska City Council is again searching for a permanent city manager after candidate Abner Hoage turned down an offer for the position earlier this month.

Hoage had been serving as the island’s interim city manager since January , after former city manager Bil Homka resigned late last year amid an ongoing lawsuit that names him and the city for wrongful termination.

Hoage said it was a difficult decision to turn the position down.

“But ultimately the right one for my family and for me,” he said in an email to KUCB. “I have appreciated the opportunity to serve the community during my time here.”

Hoage said he instead accepted the city manager and public utilities manager positions for the City of Ketchikan, beginning July 9. This is the second time that Hoage has left Unalaska for a job in Ketchikan. More than a decade ago, Hoage worked as Unalaska’s fire chief for a short stint until 2014, when he left for the same position in Ketchikan.

Hoage’s contract with Unalaska ends on Saturday, with his last day in office June 19.

The Unalaska City Council appointed Police Chief Kim Hankins as acting city manager at a meeting Wednesday. Hankins will hold the position until Deputy City Manager Marjorie Veeder returns to the office on June 29, at which point she will take over as interim.

Veeder will fulfill the role of acting city manager while the council continues its search to find a permanent replacement. The city has invited another city manager candidate Bart Hinkle of North Pole, AK to visit the island in early July.