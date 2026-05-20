Unalaska City Council seeks public participation in city manager search

The Unalaska City Council will interview permanent city manager candidates next weekend.

Three applicants have been selected to advance to the first round of interviews, according to a Tuesday press release from the city. Candidates include Rudy Bean of Kake, AK, Bart J. Hinkle of North Pole, AK, and current Interim City Manager Abner Hoage.

Bean is the executive director of the Kake Tribal Heritage Foundation, according to the organization’s website . He’s listed as a paraprofessional on the Kake City School District website and has served as the city’s administrator.

Hinkle was most recently employed as the Valdez Chief of Police. He started his career with the department in 1999 and also served as interim city manager. He retired from the position last year, according to the City of Valdez .

Unalaska Interim City Manager Abner Hoage is also applying for the permanent position and will be interviewed on May 30, along with the other candidates. Hoage led the island’s fire department for about two years, until 2014, when he left to fill the same position in Ketchikan. Hoage was appointed to lead the City of Unalaska in January . His contract is set to end June 20.

The city is working with Seattle-based recruitment firm Reffett Associates to fill the permanent city manager position.

Former City Manager Bil Homka abruptly resigned in November amid an ongoing civil lawsuit that names him and the city for wrongful termination. He’d held the position since May of 2023.

The first-round interviews will take place next Saturday afternoon in City Council Chambers and via the city’s regular virtual meeting platform. The public is invited to attend in person or remotely.

“Selecting a City Manager is one of the most important responsibilities of the Council, and we encourage members of the public to observe the interviews and remain engaged in this important decision for our community,” Mayor Vince Tutiakoff Sr. said in the press release.

The Unalaska City Council will go into executive session following the interviews to further discuss the candidates and next steps. The city said it will provide more information about the interview schedule and remote participation.