Unalaska City Council approves three-year agreement with firefighters

The Unalaska City Council approved a new three-year contract with the city’s career firefighters Tuesday night. Council members voted in favor of a collective bargaining agreement between the city and the local firefighter’s union, which represents six fire and EMS positions.

Under the agreement , firefighters receive 3% cost-of-living increases each year, with additional raises available as employees move through the city’s pay scale. It also updates extra pay for evening and overnight hours, and incentive pay for fire and EMS certifications. City staff estimate the incentive pay changes will add about $19,000 in costs. They say updated evening and overnight pay rules are expected to be cost-neutral, and could slightly reduce costs.

Fire Captain David Gibson serves as the president of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 5315, Unalaska’s union chapter. He told council members during the meeting’s public comments that the contract came out of careful discussions with the city.

“Both sides were able to sit down at the table over the last week and a half and have open and honest conversations, ultimately, about how the fire department and its members could better serve the community,” Gibson said. “I feel as though we have reached a fair agreement.”

City staff say the agreement is meant to support retention and create a clearer career path inside the department. The agreement comes in one of Alaska’s most expensive regions. MIT’s Living Wage Calculator estimates that the Aleutians West Census Area has the highest living wage of any borough or census area in the state .

Firefighter Karen Macke urged council to approve the deal, saying it struck a balance between the union’s requests and the city’s needs.

“While no one walked away getting everything they wanted, I believe that this is a sign of a fair and balanced agreement,” she said.

The council voted 5-0 in favor of the contract, which now heads to the city manager’s desk.

The contract takes effect July 1 and runs through June 30, 2029.

