Former Unalaska teacher and administrator selected as island’s new superintendent

The Unalaska school board has selected a new superintendent to lead the island’s school district next year.

Former Unalaska teacher and administrator Ryan Humphrey will take the helm of Unalaska schools starting in July, while current superintendent Kim Hanisch will head to Cordova to lead the city’s school district in Prince William Sound.

Hanisch resigned in November, kicking off the Unalaska school board’s search for a replacement. The board contracted with the Association of Alaska School Boards to facilitate the search and gather community input with a public survey.

The board then received and reviewed 17 applications and interviewed four finalists earlier this month.

Humphrey is currently the principal of Sand Point School in the Aleutians East Borough School District. He has more than 15 years of experience in education, serving as a classroom teacher, coach, activities director, dean of students, and principal, according to the board.

“The board is confident that Mr. Humphrey’s dedication to students, people-focused leadership, and commitment to Unalaska make him the right choice for our district,” Board President David Gibson said in a statement released Thursday night. “We look forward to welcoming [Humphrey] back to Unalaska.”

Humphrey holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Washington University and is currently enrolled in the superintendent endorsement program at the University of Alaska Southeast, with anticipated completion in June.

The board will formally approve Humphrey’s employment at their meeting on Feb. 3.