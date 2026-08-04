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Island Interviews

Authors of Sergie and the White Seal visit Unalaska

By Carlos Tayag
Published August 4, 2026 at 2:30 PM AKDT
Carlos Tayag
/
KUCB

On this episode of Island Interviews KUCB’s Carlos Tayag talks with Garrett Pletnikoff and Hannah Zimmerman about their new book “Sergie and the White Seal”, a retelling of Rudyard Kipling’s 1893 story “The White Seal” which takes place on St. Paul island.

The authors spent more than 30 hours in Unalaska recording local voice actors in the KUCB studios for the audiobook version of “Sergie and the White Seal”. They also talk about traveling to Norway to learn traditional tanning techniques, and starting the Bering Sea based Design and Education Center “Tukuuludaa” from their home in St. Paul Island.

Carlos Tayag
/
KUCB

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Island Interviews ST. PAULunangaxPRIBILOFSnorthern fur seal
Carlos Tayag
Carlos is an avid music enthusiast and writer hailing from south Seattle. He has enjoyed living in Unalaska since 2013. Tayag started at KUCB as a volunteer DJ and board member, he is now a Producer for the station.
See stories by Carlos Tayag
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