Authors of Sergie and the White Seal visit Unalaska

On this episode of Island Interviews KUCB’s Carlos Tayag talks with Garrett Pletnikoff and Hannah Zimmerman about their new book “Sergie and the White Seal”, a retelling of Rudyard Kipling’s 1893 story “The White Seal” which takes place on St. Paul island.

The authors spent more than 30 hours in Unalaska recording local voice actors in the KUCB studios for the audiobook version of “Sergie and the White Seal”. They also talk about traveling to Norway to learn traditional tanning techniques, and starting the Bering Sea based Design and Education Center “Tukuuludaa” from their home in St. Paul Island.