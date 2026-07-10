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Island Interviews

Historical geographer hopes the community can add to an Unangax̂ boy’s untold story

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published July 10, 2026 at 1:52 PM AKDT
The title page of 'The Tsaroff Story,' an online StoryMap created by researcher Peter Martin tracing the life of George Tsaroff.
The title page of 'The Tsaroff Story,' an online StoryMap created by researcher Peter Martin tracing the life of George Tsaroff.

In the early 1870s, George Tsaroff, a 14-year-old boy from Unalaska, traveled thousands of miles from the Aleutians to the Lower 48 with an explorer. It’s a story that hasn’t really been told until now.

Peter Martin, an assistant professor in cultural and historical geography at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom, came across Tsaroff’s story while going through the papers of famous explorer William Healey Dall in the Smithsonian’s archives.

According to Martin’s research, Tsaroff met Dall while the explorer was conducting geographical survey work in the Aleutians after the U.S. purchased Alaska from Russia in 1867. Dall asked Tsaroff to join his expedition surveying the region.

When Dall returned to San Francisco, Tsaroff was still with him, and Dall obtained legal guardianship over the boy. Tsaroff later got an education in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and worked as a museum guide at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. He died of tuberculosis at 22.

Martin was in Unalaska in the first week of July to share what he found and to invite the community, especially Unangax̂ residents, to help shape how Tsaroff's story gets told.

For this episode of Island Interviews, KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with Martin at the KUCB studio a day ahead of his presentation at the Unalaska Public Library on July 7.

Anyone with insight or possible connections to Tsaroff's descendants can reach Martin through his website, peterrmartin.com.

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Island Interviews unangaxhistoryAlaska HistoryUNANGAX CULTURE
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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