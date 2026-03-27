© 2026 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Island Interviews

Think you make the best soup in Unalaska? Soup-Off is on Saturday

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published March 27, 2026 at 11:59 AM AKDT
Photo courtesy of USAFV

Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence is hosting its annual Soup-Off on March 28. It’s a community competition where locals bring their best soups, chilis and chowders to the table.

For this episode of Island Interviews, KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with M. Lynn Crane, executive director of Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence, to discuss everything you need to know about this year’s Soup-Off, from how to enter to what it takes to win.

Child care will be provided down the hall from the Soup-Off. For more information, call USAFV at 907-581-1500.

Tags
Island Interviews USAFVUNALASKANS AGAINST SEXUAL ASSAULT AND FAMILY VIOLENCESoup OffSoup-Off
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content