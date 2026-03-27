Think you make the best soup in Unalaska? Soup-Off is on Saturday

Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence is hosting its annual Soup-Off on March 28. It’s a community competition where locals bring their best soups, chilis and chowders to the table.

For this episode of Island Interviews, KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi sat down with M. Lynn Crane, executive director of Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence, to discuss everything you need to know about this year’s Soup-Off, from how to enter to what it takes to win.

Child care will be provided down the hall from the Soup-Off. For more information, call USAFV at 907-581-1500.