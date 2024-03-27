Community soup event makes comeback after five years

Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence is hosting its annual Soup-off this weekend. USAFV Executive Director M. Lynn Crane says the event has been a tradition for decades, but the in-person event was on pause for the past five years due to community tragedies and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this episode of “Island Interview,” Crane discusses how the Soup-off is making a comeback with a wide range of soup categories, including a new one.

Childcare will be provided down the hall from the Soup-off.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on March 26, 2024.