Arts & Culture
Island Interviews

Community soup event makes comeback after five years

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published March 27, 2024 at 2:33 PM AKDT
USAFV's 2024 Soup-off will be on Saturday at the High School's small gym.

Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence is hosting its annual Soup-off this weekend. USAFV Executive Director M. Lynn Crane says the event has been a tradition for decades, but the in-person event was on pause for the past five years due to community tragedies and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this episode of “Island Interview,” Crane discusses how the Soup-off is making a comeback with a wide range of soup categories, including a new one.

Childcare will be provided down the hall from the Soup-off.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on March 26, 2024.

