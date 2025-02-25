Alaska training program aims to better equip rural medical providers to spot trauma, abuse

Most medical professionals receive minimal education on trauma-informed care during their schooling, including skills to recognize signs of abuse and human trafficking. A training program based out of the University of Alaska Anchorage is trying to fill that gap .

Dr. Angelia Trujillo visited Unalaska on Tuesday to tell the community about the Alaska Comprehensive Forensic Training Academy . The program aims to teach medical professionals these skills so they can better serve patients who have been victims of violence.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Trujillo discusses why the academy focuses on medical providers and why it's particularly important for rural communities like Unalaska.