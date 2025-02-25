© 2025 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Island Interviews

Alaska training program aims to better equip rural medical providers to spot trauma, abuse

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published February 25, 2025 at 1:27 PM AKST
A flyer for the Alaska Comprehensive Forensic Training Academy community forum in Unalaska on Tuesday.
Most medical professionals receive minimal education on trauma-informed care during their schooling, including skills to recognize signs of abuse and human trafficking. A training program based out of the University of Alaska Anchorage is trying to fill that gap.

Dr. Angelia Trujillo visited Unalaska on Tuesday to tell the community about the Alaska Comprehensive Forensic Training Academy. The program aims to teach medical professionals these skills so they can better serve patients who have been victims of violence.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Trujillo discusses why the academy focuses on medical providers and why it's particularly important for rural communities like Unalaska.

Tags
Island Interviews UNIVERSITY OF ALASKAUNALASKANS AGAINST SEXUAL ASSAULT AND FAMILY VIOLENCEDomestic Violencesexual violenceFamily Violenceintimate partner violenceUSAFV
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
