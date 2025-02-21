Museum staff preview upcoming presentation on historic whaling practices

The Museum of the Aleutians is hosting a Lunch and Learn event Saturday about the history of American whaling. Education and Outreach Manager Thomas McLenigan will lead the learning session, which will focus on whaling in the 18th and 19th centuries.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” McLenigan talks about the museum’s Lunch and Learn program in general and discusses Alaska’s whaling history, including subsistence practices in the Aleutians.