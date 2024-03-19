© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Arts & Culture
Island Interviews

New museum program spurs community conversation and knowledge sharing

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published March 19, 2024 at 12:43 PM AKDT
The Museum of the Aleutians has recently launched a new community program called “Lunch and Learn.” This program aims to bring locals together over lunch to share their knowledge and learn from each other’s experiences. The first “Lunch and Learn” will be held on Saturday and led by Dr. Virginia Hatfield, the director of the museum. During this first session, Hatfield will talk about archaeology in the Aleutian Chain, including scientific theories and ongoing research in the region.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Hatfield discusses the details of the “Lunch and Learn” program and explains why it is launching in Unalaska.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on March 14, 2024.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
