New museum program spurs community conversation and knowledge sharing

The Museum of the Aleutians has recently launched a new community program called “Lunch and Learn.” This program aims to bring locals together over lunch to share their knowledge and learn from each other’s experiences. The first “Lunch and Learn” will be held on Saturday and led by Dr. Virginia Hatfield, the director of the museum. During this first session, Hatfield will talk about archaeology in the Aleutian Chain, including scientific theories and ongoing research in the region.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Hatfield discusses the details of the “Lunch and Learn” program and explains why it is launching in Unalaska.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on March 14, 2024.