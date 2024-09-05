© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Unalaska remains prepared for tsunamis and severe storms

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published September 5, 2024 at 1:32 PM AKDT
Barrett Salisbury, a geologist with the Alaska Department of Geological & Geophysical Surveys, presented at the PCR to Unalaskans about the community's Tsunami Readiness Certification.

The National Weather Service recertified Unalaska as Tsunami and Storm Ready in August.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Aviva Braun, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, and Barrett Salisbury, a geologist with the Alaska Department of Geological & Geophysical Surveys, discuss what the certification means for the community and how locals can be more prepared for tsunamis and severe storms.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on September 5, 2024.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
