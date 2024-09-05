Unalaska remains prepared for tsunamis and severe storms

The National Weather Service recertified Unalaska as Tsunami and Storm Ready in August.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Aviva Braun, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, and Barrett Salisbury, a geologist with the Alaska Department of Geological & Geophysical Surveys, discuss what the certification means for the community and how locals can be more prepared for tsunamis and severe storms.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on September 5, 2024.