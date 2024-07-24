Unalaska Fire Department recognized for service, stresses need for volunteers

The City of Unalaska honored the city’s firefighters during an Unalaska City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Mayor Vincent Tutiakoff Sr. commended the department for responding to several recent emergencies, including a fire at Eagle's View Elementary School on July 3, just before the Independence Day fireworks celebration.

“The very firefighters who had spent countless hours to build and wire the fireworks display answered the call to action at the school without hesitation, prioritizing the safety of our residents, while missing the display they worked so hard to build,” Tutiakoff said.

The firefighters worked into the early morning to extinguish the fire, and then spent the next day preparing their vehicles for the Fourth of July parade.

“Even after a night of service that stretched into the early morning hours of July 4, these dedicated firefighters showed up to wash fire trucks in preparation for the community parade and wowed the crowd,” Tutiakoff said. “Then diligently returned to clean up after the fireworks show, showcasing their unwavering commitment to our community.”

Fire Chief Ben Knowles said initially six firefighters, including himself, were able to respond to the school alarm, but he called in three additional firefighters who were working at the fireworks display.

The past few years have been busy for the department: missing persons, numerous structure fires and deaths in the community have created a trying year for emergency workers.

The department is staffed by five full-time responders and relies on volunteers.

Knowles said he recognizes it’s a big commitment to become a firefighter or EMT volunteer, but he encourages anyone who wants to learn more to contact the department. He stressed the need for volunteers, saying there were more than 60 calls last month, an increase from typical months.

Knowles also voiced appreciation for the city council, city administration and the community for supporting the request for two additional full-time firefighter positions and one full-time administrative assistant.

Anyone wishing to learn more about volunteering with the fire department can contact fire@ci.unalaska.ak.us or call (907) 581-5330.

