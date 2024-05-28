Fire department puts out grass fire in Unalaska Valley

The Unalaska Fire Department extinguished a wind-driven grass fire in Unalaska Valley May 18. The fire was roughly 100 by 300 feet, located near a residential area on Steward Road.

Fire Chief Ben Knowles said in an email that the fire was contained quickly and no structures were damaged.

“It is crucial to have a water source that is open and accessible, capable of reaching your fire pit or burn barrel,” Knowles said. “Always pay attention to wind conditions and ensure you are only burning materials allowed per the city ordinance.”

He encouraged anyone with questions to call the fire department.

City Manager Bil Homka said in an email he was impressed by the fire department’s response.

Most snow on the ground in Unalaska has melted and rain has been intermittent over the past few weeks, conditions which allow opportunities for fires to ignite and spread.

Uma Bhatt, a professor in the University of Alaska Fairbanks atmospheric science department, told KUCB in February that tundra fires tend to spring up in dry conditions, especially during early summer months.

“Most of our fuel is in the ground,” Bhatt said. “There's a big, thick layer of stuff that's got a lot of organic matter, and that’s what we see in the tundra. So it's the ground that's burning. And that ground can be quite deep.”

Bhatt said over the last century, average temperatures in the Aleutians during May have risen just over two degrees Fahrenheit. Rainfall in the region has also declined.

The fire season has become longer in Southwest Alaska, with snowfall retreating two or three weeks earlier than 40 years ago.

“Keep your eye on what's happening to the snow,” Bhatt said. “As soon as the snow goes away, keep your eye on the vegetation. If you get the mixture of hot and dry, you're more susceptible to having a bad fire year.”

A tundra fire needs dryness, heat, fuel and ignition, she said. It can be caused by natural phenomena like lightning or by human activity. Decaying plant matter is a potent fuel for fires.

Bhatt said heavy rains in late July usually end Alaska’s fire season.