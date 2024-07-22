Unalaska Valley house fire extinguished, no injuries reported

The Unalaska Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Unalaska Valley over the weekend. When crews arrived at the Overland Drive home, they encountered a substantial fire on the deck, according to a Monday statement.

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters were able to take down the bulk of the fire with an “aggressive offensive attack” and remained on scene for several hours to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

There were no reported injuries, and everyone, including all pets, escaped safely.

The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation, but the department didn't find any suspicious evidence with an initial assessment.