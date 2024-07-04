Unalaska fire department responds to fire at elementary school

Firefighters responded to a fire at Eagle’s View Elementary Wednesday night shortly before midnight.

As of 12:35 a.m. the fire was still active in the elementary school’s ceiling, with five firefighters inside the building, according to Unalaska Fire Chief Ben Knowles.

The fire’s cause is unknown at the time of reporting and there is no reason to believe anyone was inside the building, as the doors were locked.

This is a developing story and we will continue to report any updates as they occur.