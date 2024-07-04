© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Unalaska fire department responds to fire at elementary school

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published July 4, 2024 at 1:10 AM AKDT
Theo Greenly
/
KUCB
The fire’s cause was unknown at the time of reporting and there is no reason to believe anyone was inside the building, as the doors were locked.

Firefighters responded to a fire at Eagle’s View Elementary Wednesday night shortly before midnight.

As of 12:35 a.m. the fire was still active in the elementary school’s ceiling, with five firefighters inside the building, according to Unalaska Fire Chief Ben Knowles.

The fire’s cause is unknown at the time of reporting and there is no reason to believe anyone was inside the building, as the doors were locked.

This is a developing story and we will continue to report any updates as they occur.
Eagle's View Elementary
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
