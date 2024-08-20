© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Unalaska’s city clerk discusses elections in Unalaska

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published August 20, 2024 at 11:37 AM AKDT
It’s election season and Aug. 20 wraps up the primary election. There are two races on this ballot: U.S. Representatives and State Representatives in District 37, which covers the Aleutian Islands and part of Southwest Alaska.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," City Clerk Estkarlen Magdaong discusses what's on the primary ballot this year, how this election is part of the upcoming general election in November and how people in Unalaska can vote.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on August 20, 2024.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
