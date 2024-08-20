Unalaska’s city clerk discusses elections in Unalaska

It’s election season and Aug. 20 wraps up the primary election . There are two races on this ballot: U.S. Representatives and State Representatives in District 37 , which covers the Aleutian Islands and part of Southwest Alaska.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," City Clerk Estkarlen Magdaong discusses what's on the primary ballot this year, how this election is part of the upcoming general election in November and how people in Unalaska can vote.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on August 20, 2024.

