Singer revives open mic nights for all ages

Singer/songwriter Lauren Crosby is back in Unalaska and is hosting open mic nights at the Norwegian Rat. There is not a set schedule but the second one will be on Sunday.

Crosby taught at the Unalaska City School District for a few years before moving to her home state of Maine to open an oyster restaurant with her sister. She's back on the island working during the restaurant's offseason.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Crosby talks with KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi about why she brought back the open mic night. Crosby says live music is important and encourages every musician to take part in the show.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on March 21, 2024.