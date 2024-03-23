© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Island Interviews

Singer revives open mic nights for all ages

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published March 23, 2024 at 9:04 PM AKDT
Open mic nights used to be more regular until the COVID-19 pandemic put the community event on hold for a while.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
Open mic nights used to be more regular until the COVID-19 pandemic put the community event on hold for a while.

Singer/songwriter Lauren Crosby is back in Unalaska and is hosting open mic nights at the Norwegian Rat. There is not a set schedule but the second one will be on Sunday.

Crosby taught at the Unalaska City School District for a few years before moving to her home state of Maine to open an oyster restaurant with her sister. She's back on the island working during the restaurant's offseason.

In this episode of "Island Interviews," Crosby talks with KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi about why she brought back the open mic night. Crosby says live music is important and encourages every musician to take part in the show.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on March 21, 2024.

Tags
Island Interviews MUSICThe Norwegian Rat SaloonNORWEGIAN RAT SALOON
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content
Load More