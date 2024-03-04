Unalaska’s Sasha Rankin shares insights from international climate fellowship

The Arctic Resilient Communities Youth Fellowship is a nine-month program that educates young people from Alaska, Canada and Greenland about the importance of climate change resiliency. The fellowship is a collaborative effort between several international groups and government organizations, including Anchorage-based Institute of the North and international firm North Star Group. The program welcomes over a dozen selected students from northern and Arctic communities who participate in online courses and in-person conferences to engage in inter-regional community-based research.

Local college student Sasha Rankin was part of the 2023 cohort and recently graduated from the fellowship in January.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Rankin shares her experience in the international climate program. She discusses tips on visiting Arctic communities and the significance of learning from one another.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Feb. 27, 2024.