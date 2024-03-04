© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Unalaska’s Sasha Rankin shares insights from international climate fellowship

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published March 4, 2024 at 3:27 PM AKST
ARCYF's 2023 cohort includes 17 youths from Alaska, Canada and Greenland.
The Arctic Resilient Communities Youth Fellowship's 2023 cohort includes 17 youths from Alaska, Canada and Greenland.

The Arctic Resilient Communities Youth Fellowship is a nine-month program that educates young people from Alaska, Canada and Greenland about the importance of climate change resiliency. The fellowship is a collaborative effort between several international groups and government organizations, including Anchorage-based Institute of the North and international firm North Star Group. The program welcomes over a dozen selected students from northern and Arctic communities who participate in online courses and in-person conferences to engage in inter-regional community-based research.

Local college student Sasha Rankin was part of the 2023 cohort and recently graduated from the fellowship in January.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” Rankin shares her experience in the international climate program. She discusses tips on visiting Arctic communities and the significance of learning from one another.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Feb. 27, 2024.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
