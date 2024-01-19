© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Environment
Island Interviews

A warmer winter brings unknown impacts to the Aleutian Islands

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published January 19, 2024 at 6:47 PM AKST
KUCB

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting warmer than usual temperatures this winter in the Aleutian Islands.

In this episode of “Island Interview,” the Qawalangin Tribe’s Environmental Director Mandy Salminen and Resilience Coordinator Shayla Shaishnikoff discuss the multifaceted impacts of warmer winters in the Aleutian Islands and how the community can contribute to climate change research.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Jan. 16, 2023.

Tags
Island Interviews The Qawalangin Tribe of UnalaskaQAWALANGIN TRIBEQawalangin Tribe of Unalaskaclimate changeenvironment
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content
Load More