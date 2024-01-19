A warmer winter brings unknown impacts to the Aleutian Islands

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting warmer than usual temperatures this winter in the Aleutian Islands.

In this episode of “Island Interview,” the Qawalangin Tribe’s Environmental Director Mandy Salminen and Resilience Coordinator Shayla Shaishnikoff discuss the multifaceted impacts of warmer winters in the Aleutian Islands and how the community can contribute to climate change research.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Jan. 16, 2023.