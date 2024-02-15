© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Island Interviews

The power of prevention: Unalaska health official discusses cervical cancer

By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published February 15, 2024 at 3:19 PM AKST

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Health officials say the disease can be prevented by getting regular screenings and an HPV vaccine.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” APIA’s Richard Eaton, a physician assistant at Unalaska’s Iliuliuk Family and Health Services clinic, discusses cervical cancer, its impact on people in the region and some common misconceptions about the disease.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Feb. 13, 2024.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
