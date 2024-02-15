The power of prevention: Unalaska health official discusses cervical cancer

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Health officials say the disease can be prevented by getting regular screenings and an HPV vaccine.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” APIA’s Richard Eaton, a physician assistant at Unalaska’s Iliuliuk Family and Health Services clinic, discusses cervical cancer, its impact on people in the region and some common misconceptions about the disease.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Feb. 13, 2024.