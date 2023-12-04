Violence prevention program teaches young men to prevent domestic abuse

Alaska tops the list of states with the highest rate of women killed by men. The state has been first or second on that list for a decade. That’s according to the Violence Policy Center, a Washington, D.C. nonprofit that has been tracking the issue for 25 years.

Coaching Boys into Men is a violence-prevention program for athletic coaches to teach their young male athletes about the importance of respect for themselves, others, and particularly women and girls.

Brian Hosken is the program coordinator for the Alaska School Activities Association. He spoke with KUCB about how Coaching Boys into Men works to change the attitudes and behavior of men, who are primarily those responsible for sexual assaults and domestic violence.