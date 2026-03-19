NOAA funds Aleutian seismic stations under new agreement

Nine seismic stations in Alaska are fully funded again after a new agreement with federal and state agencies. Five of the stations are in the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands, a highly active seismic region.

The deal between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the University of Alaska Fairbanks took effect on March 1. The National Weather Service is now purchasing seismic data directly from the university’s Alaska Earthquake Center under a contract, rather than through a grant that got defunded last year.

Curtis Marshall, director of the National Weather Service’s commercial data program, said that this new agreement “ensures consistency and efficiency, and it also ensures stable budget resources.”

The five Aleutian and Pribilof stations sit near Unalaska, Atka, Nikolski, False Pass and St. Paul Island. The stations in other parts of the state are near Gambell, Yakutat and Bessie Mountain near Juneau.

Greg Peters, project manager for the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands Local Emergency Planning Committee, said that the upgrade matters enormously for remote communities in the region. That’s because a nearby earthquake in the Aleutians can send a tsunami wave ashore to communities in just minutes.

Peters also said the investment goes beyond emergency response. He said the stations also support the scientific research that helps refine hazard models and improve preparedness planning across the region.

In case of a tsunami threat, the city of Unalaska alerts local residents through the Nixle system , social media and if necessary, sound sirens. KUCB also broadcasts emergency information on 89.7 FM and KUCB.org .