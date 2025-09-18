Tsunami advisory lifted for western Aleutians following M7.8 aftershock near Russia

Updated Sept. 18, 2025 at 1:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service has cancelled a tsunami advisory for parts of the Aleutian Islands from Amchitka Pass to Attu. The western Aleutians are no longer at risk of a tsunami.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck at 10:58 a.m. Thursday east of Petropavlovsk on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula prompting the advisory, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Officials said this is the largest aftershock from the magnitude 8.8 earthquake that struck near the Kamchatka Peninsula on July 29, surpassing a magnitude 7.4 aftershock that occurred on Sept. 13.

Original:

The National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami advisory for parts of the western Aleutian Islands from Amchitka Pass to Attu.

As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Adak, Atka, Nikolski and Unalaska are not part of the advisory zone, and are not under tsunami threat.

