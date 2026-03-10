© 2026 KUCB
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

More earthquakes than usual rattle the western Aleutians

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published March 10, 2026 at 3:40 PM AKDT
A chart from the Alaska Earthquake Center's website shows more than 50 earthquakes in the western Aleutians between March 2-9.
1 of 2  — earthquake graph
A chart from the Alaska Earthquake Center's website shows more than 50 earthquakes in the western Aleutians between March 2-9.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB
A magnitude-time plot from the Alaska Earthquake Center's website shows the size of earthquakes in the western Aleutians between March 2-9, including a magnitude 6.4 on March 4.
2 of 2  — earthquakes graph
A magnitude-time plot from the Alaska Earthquake Center's website shows the size of earthquakes in the western Aleutians between March 2-9, including a magnitude 6.4 on March 4.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi / KUCB

The western Aleutians have seen higher than average seismic activity since March 2, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

The center recorded five earthquakes above magnitude 5 near Attu Island so far this month, the largest a magnitude 6.4 on March 4. The U.S Geological Survey estimated the earthquake produced strong to very strong shaking in one of the most remote parts of the Aleutians.

More than 50 smaller earthquakes have also been recorded alongside the larger ones. None have triggered a tsunami, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

Heather McFarlin, seismic data manager with the Alaska Earthquake Center, said the activity isn’t unexpected. Just south of the island chain, the Pacific plate pushes beneath the North American plate along a fault system known as the Alaska-Aleutian megathrust. It’s one of the most seismically active regions in the world.

McFarlin said the activity appears to be tapering off since March 9, but scientists can’t predict whether it will continue, intensify, or when it will stop.

In general, scientists cannot predict when earthquakes will strike or how strong they’ll be, so experts said Aleutian residents should always stay prepared. To stay up-to-date on earthquakes in the state, visit the Alaska Earthquake Center’s website.
Tags
Science & Environment EARTHQUAKEALASKA EARTHQUAKE CENTERwestern aleutiansaleutians westattushemya
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
