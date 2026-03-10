More earthquakes than usual rattle the western Aleutians

The western Aleutians have seen higher than average seismic activity since March 2, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

The center recorded five earthquakes above magnitude 5 near Attu Island so far this month, the largest a magnitude 6.4 on March 4. The U.S Geological Survey estimated the earthquake produced strong to very strong shaking in one of the most remote parts of the Aleutians.

More than 50 smaller earthquakes have also been recorded alongside the larger ones. None have triggered a tsunami, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

Heather McFarlin, seismic data manager with the Alaska Earthquake Center, said the activity isn’t unexpected. Just south of the island chain, the Pacific plate pushes beneath the North American plate along a fault system known as the Alaska-Aleutian megathrust. It’s one of the most seismically active regions in the world.

McFarlin said the activity appears to be tapering off since March 9, but scientists can’t predict whether it will continue, intensify, or when it will stop.