Magnitude 6.1 earthquake near Nikolski triggers more than 60 aftershocks

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck southwest of Nikolski on the Aleutian chain Sunday night at 8:11 p.m. No tsunami was generated, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center .

The earthquake was followed by 60 smaller aftershocks through the following morning — most measuring between magnitude 3 and 4, with one reaching magnitude 5.5 . Nikolski residents said they felt light shaking from a couple of the earthquakes while indoors, but haven’t noticed the smaller ones. Some residents in Unalaska, 173 miles away, also reported feeling the 6.1 magnitude quake.

Elisabeth Nadine, Alaska Earthquake Center communication manager, called it a classic main shock and aftershock sequence.

Earthquakes are common in the Aleutians — just south of the island chain, the Pacific plate is pushing beneath the North American plate. Scientists cannot predict when earthquakes will strike or how strong they’ll be, so experts say residents should always stay prepared .