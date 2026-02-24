© 2026 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake near Nikolski triggers more than 60 aftershocks

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published February 24, 2026 at 2:51 PM AKST
A seismic plot shows the magnitude 6.1 earthquake and 60 aftershocks that struck near Nikolski on Sunday night into Monday morning.
Photo courtesy of Elisabeth Nadin
A seismic plot shows the magnitude 6.1 earthquake and 60 aftershocks that struck near Nikolski on Sunday night into Monday morning.

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck southwest of Nikolski on the Aleutian chain Sunday night at 8:11 p.m. No tsunami was generated, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

The earthquake was followed by 60 smaller aftershocks through the following morning — most measuring between magnitude 3 and 4, with one reaching magnitude 5.5. Nikolski residents said they felt light shaking from a couple of the earthquakes while indoors, but haven’t noticed the smaller ones. Some residents in Unalaska, 173 miles away, also reported feeling the 6.1 magnitude quake.

Elisabeth Nadine, Alaska Earthquake Center communication manager, called it a classic main shock and aftershock sequence.

Earthquakes are common in the Aleutians — just south of the island chain, the Pacific plate is pushing beneath the North American plate. Scientists cannot predict when earthquakes will strike or how strong they’ll be, so experts say residents should always stay prepared.

To stay up-to-date on earthquakes in the Aleutians, visit the Alaska Earthquake Center’s website at earthquake.alaska.edu.
Science & Environment
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
