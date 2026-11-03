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Sheen spotted around grounded fishing vessel near False Pass

KUCB | By KUCB News
Published November 3, 2026 at 3:50 PM AKST
F/V Oracle ran aground near False Pass on Oct. 29. Photo was taken on Oct. 30.
1 of 2  — oracle.jpg
F/V Oracle ran aground near False Pass on Oct. 29. Photo was taken on Oct. 30.
Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic
F/V Oracle ran aground near False Pass on Oct. 29. Photo was taken on Oct. 30.
2 of 2  — orace wide.jpg
F/V Oracle ran aground near False Pass on Oct. 29. Photo was taken on Oct. 30.
Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic

A sheen of about a quarter mile surrounds the F/V Oracle, which ran aground near the south end of False Pass last week, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

An aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak spotted the sheen Sunday morning. The Oracle ran aground Thursday morning, and five people were rescued.

The fishing vessel has a maximum of 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel aboard. Environmental response and salvage operations are underway, as the vessel owner works with salvage company Resolve Marine.

Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic are monitoring the situation.
Tags
Regional U.S. COAST GUARDuscgFALSE PASSair station kodiak
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