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Five rescued after F/V Oracle runs aground near False Pass

KUCB | By KUCB News
Published October 29, 2026 at 7:04 PM AKDT
Berett Wilber
/
KUCB

Five people were rescued early Thursday morning after the F/V Oracle ran aground near the south end of False Pass, according to a press release from the United States Coast Guard.

Crew members at Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic received a report of the grounding around 4:45 a.m.

A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak arrived about an hour and a half after the initial report, hoisting all five people from the vessel and transporting them to the clinic in Cold Bay. Minor injuries were reported.
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Regional U.S. COAST GUARDuscgRESCUEair station kodiakFALSE PASS
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