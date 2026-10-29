Five rescued after F/V Oracle runs aground near False Pass

Five people were rescued early Thursday morning after the F/V Oracle ran aground near the south end of False Pass, according to a press release from the United States Coast Guard.

Crew members at Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic received a report of the grounding around 4:45 a.m.

A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak arrived about an hour and a half after the initial report, hoisting all five people from the vessel and transporting them to the clinic in Cold Bay. Minor injuries were reported.