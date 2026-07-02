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Multinational Coast Guard effort rescues Canadian sailboat crew 950 miles southwest of Adak

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published July 2, 2026 at 9:09 AM AKDT
A crew member of the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Sir Wilfrid Laurier marks the word "SAFE" in red paint across the hull and cabin top of the the sailing vessel Mizuya before leaving it adrift in the North Pacific Ocean on June 19.
Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard
A crew member of the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Sir Wilfrid Laurier marks the word "SAFE" in red paint across the hull and cabin top of the the sailing vessel Mizuya before leaving it adrift in the North Pacific Ocean on June 19.

Three sailors are safe after being rescued in the North Pacific, about a thousand miles southwest of Adak in the western Aleutians. The three-day effort was an international rescue that included Coast Guard crews from the U.S., Canadian and Japanese Coast Guards. The three countries coordinated to reach the crew of the Mizuya, a 40-foot sailing vessel that lost rudder control on June 18 and was unable to steer.

The 40-foot trimaran Mizuya drifts in the North Pacific Ocean approximately 950 miles southwest of Adak, after losing rudder control on June 18.
Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard
The 40-foot trimaran Mizuya drifts in the North Pacific Ocean approximately 950 miles southwest of Adak, after losing rudder control on June 18.

Rough waters of 35 mph winds and 15-foot waves kept nearby good Samaritan vessels from reaching them. The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Sir Wilfrid Laurier was already deployed in the region and sailed more than 575 miles to reach the disabled sailboat on June 19.

All three sailors – two men and a woman from Canada – were found in good health. The Laurier crew got them onto the Japan Coast Guard vessel Kurikoma on June 21, which took them to Japan.

The sailors had been sailing across the Pacific from Gamagori, Japan, with plans to end in Prince Rupert, British Columbia.

The Mizuya was left adrift in international waters. The U.S. Coast Guard said it’s not currently a hazard to navigation. The Laurier crew marked the word “SAFE” in red paint across the sailboat’s hull and cabin top, and left the vessel’s solar-powered tracking system on.
Tags
Regional U.S. COAST GUARDUnited States Coast Guardaleutians westnorth pacificCanadian Coast GuardJapan Coast Guard
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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