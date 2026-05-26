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An audio postcard: Unalaska remembers veterans and those lost at sea

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published May 26, 2026 at 11:58 AM AKDT
Community members gather inside the Unalaska City School gym for the annual Memorial Day ceremony on May 25, 2026.
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB
Community members gather inside the Unalaska City School gym for the annual Memorial Day ceremony on May 25, 2026.

Unalaska held its annual Memorial Day ceremony on May 25. Dozens of locals gathered inside the high school gym to honor veterans and those lost at sea.

The ceremony was co-hosted by the Unalaska Military Veterans group, which helps local U.S. military veterans support one another and the community.

KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi attended this year’s Memorial Day service. This audio postcard captures moments from the event, including the national anthem sung by Rica Bliss, a reading of Robert Freeman’s “The Mariner’s Goal,” and a live performance of taps by the U.S. Coast Guard MSU.

Below is KUCB's livestream of the ceremony.

livestream of memorial service.mp4
Tags
Regional VeteransWWII VeteransU.S. ARMYU.S. COAST GUARDU.S. NAVY
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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