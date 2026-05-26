An audio postcard: Unalaska remembers veterans and those lost at sea

Unalaska held its annual Memorial Day ceremony on May 25. Dozens of locals gathered inside the high school gym to honor veterans and those lost at sea.

The ceremony was co-hosted by the Unalaska Military Veterans group , which helps local U.S. military veterans support one another and the community.

KUCB’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi attended this year’s Memorial Day service. This audio postcard captures moments from the event, including the national anthem sung by Rica Bliss, a reading of Robert Freeman’s “The Mariner’s Goal,” and a live performance of taps by the U.S. Coast Guard MSU.

Below is KUCB's livestream of the ceremony.