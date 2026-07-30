U.S. phone customers pay $340,000 a year to wire empty houses on Adak, investigative report shows

Most of the buildings in Adak sit empty. But more than 300 of them are wired for internet, a cost U.S. phone customers are paying. A new investigation from the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica found the cost comes to more than $340,000 a year for a service no one on the island was using.

The money comes from the Universal Service Fund, a Federal Communications Commission subsidy program paid for by a fee tacked onto nearly every phone bill in the country.

Investigative reporter Kyle Hopkins spent four days on Adak in June, knocking on every door. KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi spoke with him over the phone about what he found and what the story could mean for the rest of rural Alaska.