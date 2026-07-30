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U.S. phone customers pay $340,000 a year to wire empty houses on Adak, investigative report shows

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published July 30, 2026 at 5:03 PM AKDT
Investigative reporter Kyle Hopkins spent four days on Adak in June, knocking on every door.
Photo courtesy of Marc Lester/ADN
Investigative reporter Kyle Hopkins spent four days on Adak in June, knocking on every door.

Most of the buildings in Adak sit empty. But more than 300 of them are wired for internet, a cost U.S. phone customers are paying. A new investigation from the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica found the cost comes to more than $340,000 a year for a service no one on the island was using.

The money comes from the Universal Service Fund, a Federal Communications Commission subsidy program paid for by a fee tacked onto nearly every phone bill in the country.

Investigative reporter Kyle Hopkins spent four days on Adak in June, knocking on every door. KUCB's Sofia Stuart-Rasi spoke with him over the phone about what he found and what the story could mean for the rest of rural Alaska.

Hopkins’ story is the second in a series examining Alaska telecommunications subsidies. The reporter is asking Alaskans to share their experiences with telecom companies through a survey.
Tags
Regional adakINTERNETFCCFEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSIONProPublicaAnchorage Daily News
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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