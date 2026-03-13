Adak looks to the U.S. military for assistance with infrastructure issues
The City of Adak is seeking assistance from the Department of Defense’s Innovation Readiness Training program to remove sunken vessels and rehabilitate infrastructure.
IRT is a Department of War program that provides hands-on military training while building partnerships with American communities. A pre-deployment site survey team visited Adak, the nation’s westernmost city, from Feb. 28 to March 4, meeting with residents at a community center to assess the city’s needs and outline how the program works.
The city of Adak’s request includes the raising and removal of two tugs in Sweeper Cove – the M/V Mecosta and M/V Redwing. City officials say the program could also address broader infrastructure rehabilitation and upgrades.
Mayor Terri Douglas called the multi-day visit productive, saying the team focused on a needs assessment and that the city expects to receive project plans. Douglas cautioned, however, that assistance has not been approved, and a timeline has not been set.
IRT officials did not respond to a request for comment before publication.
Adak served as a U.S. Navy base through World War II before closing in 1997. Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan has pushed to reestablish a military presence on the island in response to increased Russian and Chinese military activity in Alaska’s airspace and waters.