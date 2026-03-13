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Adak looks to the U.S. military for assistance with infrastructure issues

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published March 13, 2026 at 1:19 PM AKDT
Adak is located about 1,200 air miles southwest of Anchorage.
Photo courtesy of the City of Adak
Adak is located about 1,200 air miles southwest of Anchorage.

The City of Adak is seeking assistance from the Department of Defense’s Innovation Readiness Training program to remove sunken vessels and rehabilitate infrastructure.

IRT is a Department of War program that provides hands-on military training while building partnerships with American communities. A pre-deployment site survey team visited Adak, the nation’s westernmost city, from Feb. 28 to March 4, meeting with residents at a community center to assess the city’s needs and outline how the program works.

The city of Adak’s request includes the raising and removal of two tugs in Sweeper Cove – the M/V Mecosta and M/V Redwing. City officials say the program could also address broader infrastructure rehabilitation and upgrades.

Mayor Terri Douglas called the multi-day visit productive, saying the team focused on a needs assessment and that the city expects to receive project plans. Douglas cautioned, however, that assistance has not been approved, and a timeline has not been set.

IRT officials did not respond to a request for comment before publication.

Adak served as a U.S. Navy base through World War II before closing in 1997. Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan has pushed to reestablish a military presence on the island in response to increased Russian and Chinese military activity in Alaska’s airspace and waters.
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Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
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