Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
James Brooks / Alaska Beacon

    Republicans hold majority in Alaska House after benefiting from ranked choice voting
    James Brooks / Alaska Beacon
    Republicans hold 21 of the 40 seats in the Alaska House of Representatives after the first full run of Alaska’s new ranked choice voting system, but their ability to form a governing majority isn’t certain. The 21-person total includes two candidates who had been trailing before votes were tabulated Wednesday evening. Incumbent Republican Rep. Tom McKay of Anchorage trailed Democrat Denny Wells entering the day but now leads Wells by four votes in the state’s closest race.